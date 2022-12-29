Austin Eastciders Launches Imperial Gold Cider

Leading Austin, Texas-based Craft Cidery and Beverage Innovator Supercharges Its Hard Cider for a NEW, Year-Round Offering Featuring 8.3% ABV

AUSTIN, Texas — Leading beverage innovator Austin Eastciders, today, announced the launch of Austin Eastciders Imperial Gold Cider, a new indulgent and high impact cider featuring crisp, bold flavor and 8.3% ABV. Austin Eastciders Imperial Gold features a rich yet crisp apple flavor that’s balanced with tannins that marry perfectly with the apples’ sweetness to create a modern spin on a traditional style cider with a delicious flavor profile. The new cider will be available throughout the year and on store shelves beginning this month. Imperial Gold is the first release of the craft cidery’s Imperial Cider line, with more flavors expected to be released next year.

Austin Eastciders’ latest offering, Imperial Gold,is a bold tribute to its classic Original Dry cider. The company sources the same quality apple cider base, including a unique blend of bittersweet apples from Normandy and Brittany, France, and culinary apples sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Imperial Gold is kicked up a notch to hit 8.3% ABV, then finished with a blend of unfiltered apple juice from the Pacific Northwest, including a hand-selected balance of Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith, and Honeycrisp apples.

“Our team was inspired by our company history. We wanted to provide a product that is bold in flavor, packs a high-ABV punch, and delicious, while staying true to our strength — making great cider,” says Erika Guin, Quality Systems and Product Development Manager at Austin Eastciders. “Imperial Gold has the body and flavor complexity characteristic of bittersweet apple ciders with a hint of sweetness and flavor depth from unfiltered, apple juice — a great counterpart to our Original Dry Cider at 5% ABV and Texas Brut Light Cider at 4.2% ABV.”

Pouring a brilliant golden color, Austin Eastciders Imperial Gold Cider features bold and complex fruit character and the following tasting notes:

Appearance:Gold and hazy

Aroma: Fresh, juicy apple, slightly tart, and notes of golden sunshine!

Taste: Rich apple paired with a full body and finished with some alcohol warmth; smooth and unexpectedly refreshing

According to Guin, Austin Eastciders Imperial Gold Ciderpairs well with brisket, chili, and street tacos — and is best enjoyed with live music, nightlife, and celebrations. “It’s the perfect go-to for drinkers seeking beverages with higher alcohol content and will deliver fans a tasty offering to fuel the celebration of life’s greatest moments, from holiday parties and tailgates to concerts and everything in between.”

“High ABV drinks are the prime choice for many of our fans, and Austin Eastciders has been known as a flavor-forward innovator for nearly a decade, bringing everything from our Classic Cider line, including Original Dry, Blood Orange and Pineapple, to our 100-calorie, low-sugar lineup of Light Ciders,” comments John Glick, president of Austin Eastciders. “As we head into the holiday season and 2023, we wanted to make sure we had something new and big to excite our fans!”

Guin excitedly adds, “From the artwork on the can to the liquid inside, this product is devoted to everything it means to be a Texan! Larger-than-life flavor and larger-than-life alcohol, all in a delicious cider package. Have a sip of this cider and you’ll be golden!”

Austin Eastciders will officially launch Imperial Gold in 4-packs of 12oz cans and on draft at its Austin, Texas tasting rooms on December 17, giving local fans a first taste of the new cider. The 4-pack of Austin EastcidersImperial Gold Cider will also be available in several states, including Texas, New York, Maryland/Washington, D.C. and more.Cans (SRP $9.99) may be purchased at major retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods, and on draft across bars and restaurants. Stay tuned for additional details on Austin Eastciders Imperial Gold Ciderby following @eastciders on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and by visitingaustineastciders.com.

About Austin Eastciders

Austin Eastciders was born on the east side of Austin, TX in 2013 with the commitment to make people fall in love with cider all over again. Influenced by tradition and fueled by ATX creativity, Austin Eastciders crafts ciders from a blend of bittersweet cider apples, dessert apples, and real fresh fruit, and doesn’t contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners! Austin Eastciders offers a year-round, core collection of ciders including their Original Dry, Blood Orange, and Pineapple as well as their NEW 100 calorie, low sugar lineup of Light Cider. The cidery also produces a rotation of limited release ciders ranging from Spiced Peach to the summer-ready Passion Fruit Cider. Austin Eastciders is available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including TX, OK, NM, AZ, NY, NJ, CT, MD, VA, NC, SC, OH, MI, GA, and TN. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @eastciders or visit austineastciders.com. #CIDERYALL