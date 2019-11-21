Austin Eastciders and Silver Eagle Distributors Announce Distribution Partnership

SAN ANTONIO – Austin Eastciders has signed a distribution deal with local distributor, Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. that expands its reach in the San Antonio market and surrounding counties, including Atascosa, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Medina, Val Verde, and Zavala.

“We’re excited to partner with Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. as we continue to grow and introduce more consumers to our innovative cider flavors,” says Brad McKeever, president and general manager, Austin Eastciders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Austin Eastciders to expand their offerings in San Antonio,” says J.P. Limbaugh, II, vice president of sales and marketing, Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. “We believe their unique profiles resonate well within our market and we look forward to growing with them.”

Since debuting their first cider, Gold Top, they have become the top craft cider in Texas and the top cider brand in Texas grocery. With each new release, they bring more newly-minted cider drinkers into the fold and to keep up with demand, they moved into their state-of-the-art facility in Southeast Austin, where most of Austin Eastciders ciders are made today.

Influenced by tradition, Austin Eastciders uses real cider apple juice concentrate sourced from Europe. Unlike culinary apples, cider apples are full of tannins that create astringency and a more complex flavor profile. These cider apples are then married with apples from the Pacific Northwest for a perfectly-balanced cider. In addition to using quality, real ingredients like Texas honey, hop flowers, and pineapple and blood orange juice, the recipe includes white wine yeast to bring out the sparkly and effervescent qualities their ciders have become known for. With a range of styles that appeal to beer, wine and cider drinkers alike, Austin Eastciders lineup of ciders are both gluten-free and certified kosher.

Additional details on the cidery and its brands can be found atwww.austineastciders.com. The ciders are available at select grocery, convenience, liquor stores, bars and restaurants.

About Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P.

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle’s footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, craft spirits, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visitwww.silvereagle.com.