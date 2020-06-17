Austin Eastciders Adds 2nd Tap Room and Restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas– Austin Eastciders, the cult-favorite cider brand (who now offers a delicious array of 100 calorie spiked seltzers), is leaning into their Austin roots by opening their second tap room and first restaurant in the Austin area. The tap room will open in the space formerly occupied by Uncle Billy’s Smokehouse on Barton Springs Road leading to the iconic Zilker Park.

“Austin Eastciders Barton Springs is a major milestone for our team in our pursuit to introduce more and more people to the world of craft cider. We are an Austin brand to our core, having a second location in our hometown means we can connect with more Austinites and visitors as well.” says Brad McKeever, President of Austin Eastciders.

The new Austin Eastciders Barton Springs will feature the brand’s easy-to-drink and meticulously crafted ciders, as well as wine, cocktails, coffees, limited-edition small-batch ciders (fermented on-site) and a full menu of snacks and meals for every day.

Dave Rule, Marketing VP of Austin Eastciders, notes that “We are thrilled to join the Zilker neighborhood and bring the full Austin Eastciders brand to life at an iconic location in downtown, Austin. In the spirit of collaboration, we are assembling a team that will deliver a uniquely-Austin experience featuring a robust menu of craveable food and beverages with special focus on the Austin Eastciders portfolio of ciders.” Consulting for Austin Eastciders will be Chef Page Pressley of the recently launched Foxtail Supper Club and Ben Cachila who has consulted for the likes of Whole Foods, Uchi Group Development, and Old Thousand. Chef Pressley has developed a menu that features cider brined cured meats, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and other sharables that deliciously pair with Austin Eastciders. Local top operator Harlan Scott joined in August as a consultant, guiding operations including the recruitment of the culinary team – a fully stacked team to create the ultimate casual experience for all.

With access to 120 parking spots behind the venue, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs is an energetic indoor/outdoor tasting and dining experience. Upon entry, a full bar, food order counter, and a second AM-focused bar greet you with pop-up merchandise displays and highlights of local collaborations, such as Katie Kime. This will include custom wallpapers, murals, and exclusive Katie Kime for Austin Eastciders merchandise available for purchase on-site. As you meander further into the space, seating areas and a performance area fill the main dining room with a view into the cider-making operation.The brand worked with OPA Design Studio to retrofit the space. Interior surfaces include stained ash and concrete with interior design elements from Lilianne Steckel.The space boasts a spacious contemporary open plan. The outdoor area, which highlights a cider garden viewable from Barton Springs Road, will have a stage, a small play area for kids, and a walk-up coffee and cider window.

Opening This Summer at 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs will be open from morning till night. The current Collaboratory in East Austin will remain open as the brand’s culture beacon on the East Side.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 18 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. In addition to these locations, the brand also has two Tap Rooms in Austin, the Austin Eastciders Collaboratory and newly created Austin Eastciders Barton Springs. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com. Follow @Eastciders_Bartonsprings on Instagram to check out the restaurant’s journey to the grand opening.