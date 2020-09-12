Atwater Brewery Adds POG-O-LICIOUS IPA to Year-Round Portfolio

DETROIT– Detroit’s Atwater Brewery announced that its fruit-forward IPA POG-O-LICIOUS has exceeded initial sales projections and as a result will remain on tap and on store shelves as the newest addition to the brewer’s year round craft beer portfolio. POG-O-LICIOUS was first introduced in March as a summer seasonal.

“We’re thrilled that POG has broken through from being an interesting niche beer to something our customers enjoy and want to drink regularly,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater owner. “Sales have far outpaced our initial projections, so we’re responding by committing to POG year round!”

POG-O-LICIOUS (ABV: 6.5% IBU: 44) delicately blends Passion fruit, Orange and Guava into an approachable, easy drinking IPA that has helped Atwater customers #GetTropical and now #StayTropical. Like all Atwater beers, POG-O-LICIOUS carries a unique label — this one uses bright colors to convey the brew’s citrus flavors and fresh aromas that help the Detroit-born IPA provide its vibrant punch.

“Although we envisioned POG as a summer seasonal, we now understand that people want that tropical feeling all year round,” said Rieth. “At Atwater, our mantra is ‘to bottle and can our excitement every day,’ so nothing feels better than having created a craft beer that’s so wholeheartedly embraced by our customers as POG has been.”

POG-O-LICIOUS has also found a home in Atwater’s Staycation variety 12-pack, where its joined by Atwater’s flagship Dirty Blonde plus the award winning Better Life Choices IPA and a “mystery beer” all packaged together in a 12-pack designed as an travel suitcase.

POG is available in six-pack and 12-pack cans at retailers across the state including Atwater’s taphouse and biergartern locations – in Rivertown at 237 Joseph Campau in Detroit, Atwater in the Park in Grosse Point Park, and Atwater Grand Rapids – which are now open serving lunch, dinner and Atwater’s beer and spirits in a safe and socially-distanced atmosphere.

Time to #GetTropical and #StayTropical. Learn more at Atwaterbeer.com.

