Artisanal Imports Partners with Compañía Cervecera de Nicaragua for Cerveza Toña

Austin, TX – Artisanal Imports is excited to announce that it has partnered with Compañía Cervecera de Nicaragua located in Managua, Nicaragua to be its U.S. importer for its flagship beer Cerveza Toña. Beginning September 7, 2021, all distributor orders for on- and off-premises retailers will be managed and fulfilled by Artisanal Imports. For consumers seeking authentic cultural drinking experiences, Cerveza Toña is a smooth, refreshing lager from Nicaragua, a land of pristine beauty that’s rich in natural resources, authenticity, and adventure. Made with 100% natural ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, it is easy to see why Cerveza Toña is Central America’s number one-selling beer.

Since 1976, Cerveza Toña has been brewed using pure water sourced from the Southern Basin of Xolotlan Lake. The beer is a highly drinkable lager with 4.6% ABV and that is pale golden in color with a light, frothy head. Cerveza Toña features an impeccably smooth light malt flavor with a nicely balanced bitterness from the use of light hops.

“Artisanal Imports prides itself on hand-selecting high-quality brands that transcend the culture of its native people that will provide American consumers a genuine drinking experience,” says Artisanal Imports CEO Bob Leggett. “Cerveza Toña appeals widely to both mainstream beer drinkers and to Latin Americans craving a taste of home. We are very excited to now represent this iconic Nicaraguan lager that emulates the natural beauty of Nicaragua and, importantly, has a focus on environmental sustainability with its zero-waste brewing process.”

Cerveza Toña will be available for purchase nationwide in retail stores in 4-packs of 16oz. cans, 12-packs of 12oz. cans and bottles, 6-packs of 12oz. bottles, beginning mid-September. Be on the lookout for the 2022 launch of 19.2oz. single cans and draft!

Compañía Cervecera de Nicaragua prides itself on its environmental sustainability being the first water-neutral company in Nicaragua with a zero-waste brewing process. The brewers of Cerveza Toña are committed to the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals, protection of biodiversity in accordance with the International Union of Conservation of Nature and being carbon-neutral by 2025.

http://artisanalimports.com/artisanal-imports-partners-with-compania-cervecera-de-nicaragua-for-cerveza-ton%cc%83a/