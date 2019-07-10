Arlington Capital Advises Dogfish Head in Merger with Boston Beer Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala – Arlington Capital Advisors, LLC, a leading consumer-focused investment bank, announced today that its principals acted as lead financial advisors to Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc. in its merger with The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), which closed on July 3, 2019. The transaction combines two award-winning craft beer pioneers with unrivaled brewing expertise and portfolios of leading beer and “beyond beer” brands. The combined company will maintain its status as an independent craft brewery, as defined by the Brewers Association.

“Mariah and I are extremely grateful to the Arlington team for helping us find the right long-term partner as we navigate this competitive moment in our industry to grow our brand and grow opportunities for our passionate and talented co-workers,” said Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head. “Arlington was right by our side every step of the way.”

“Not only are Dogfish Head and Boston Beer two original American breweries, but Jim Koch and I worked hard with other leading craft brewery founders and the Brewers Association to develop and champion what defines independent American brewers,” added Mr. Calagione. “This merger better positions Dogfish Head and our co-workers to continue growing within this definition for many years to come.”

“This combination is the right fit as both Boston Beer and Dogfish Head have a passion for brewing and innovation, we share the same values and we will learn a lot from each other as we continue to invest in the high-end beer category,” said Jim Koch, founder and Chairman of The Boston Beer Company.

“Dogfish Head has been a pioneer in craft beer since its inception, and we’re glad we could help facilitate this partnership with Boston Beer,” said Vann Russell, Managing Partner of Arlington Capital Advisors. “We are fortunate to have been able to work with Sam, Mariah and the rest of the Dogfish Head team a second time and are excited for these two iconic brands.”

Over the last 5 years, Arlington’s principals have advised on more than 25 craft beer transactions, totaling over $5 billion in Enterprise Value. Arlington has partnered its clients with top-tier financial investors and strategic acquirers from across the globe and continues to focus on the global craft beverage landscape.

