Ardagh Group and Waterloo Container Mark 30 Years of Partnership with New Agreement

Indianapolis – Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group has renewed its contract with Waterloo Container as its preferred wine bottle distributor to service wineries in the eastern half of the U.S. and Canada.

This agreement marks 30 years of Ardagh and Waterloo Container supporting the North American wine marketplace, providing a one-stop shop for wineries to purchase high-quality, American-made glass packaging.

The strategic partnership leverages Ardagh’s 125 years of wine-industry knowledge and proven track record as the largest producer of glass wine bottles made 100% in the U.S., with Waterloo Container’s 40 years of experience and dedication to the growth of the wine industry in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

“Our success in this industry is because we are different than other distributors. We are a service provider, and our goal is to share our experience, service, and expertise with our customers. Our renewed partnership with Ardagh allows us to continue to grow as an East Coast premier packaging provider and ensures our unrivaled stock of ready-to-ship, high quality glass and packaging is supported from production to customer,” said Bill Lutz, President and Owner at Waterloo Container. “We are proud to offer glass made in America, and happy to be continuing our relationship with Ardagh to make that happen.”

The alliance provides an extensive service offering to wineries in the Eastern U.S. and Canada, including a full range of wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes, in addition to glass printing and shrink sleeving services, corks and capsules, STELVIN® closures, state-of-the art repacking capabilities, enhanced custom packaging design and engineering services, and robust customer service support.

“Waterloo Container has been a significant part of our wine strategy since 1990, and we are excited to evolve our long-time partnership,” said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit. “We enjoy collaborating with Waterloo Container to offer high-quality, sustainable glass packaging to wineries in the Eastern region of the U.S. and Canada.”

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. Wineries in the Eastern U.S. and Canada that are interested in purchasing from Ardagh’s glass portfolio should contact Waterloo Container at 888-539-3922 or contactus@waterloocontainer.com.

To view Ardagh’s extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2021.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

About Waterloo Container

Waterloo Container is a family-owned wine and beverage packaging supplier with over 30 years of experience in the wine packaging industry. We provide partnership through packaging with an unrivaled ready-to-ship inventory of glass wine, spirit and craft bottles sourced both domestically and globally, helpful services like glass printing, shrink sleeve labeling and state of the art re-pack. Our alliances with the most reputable vendors in the industry means we can offer leading brands like Ardagh Glass and STELVIN® brand closures, along with our unmatched selection of stock capsules and corks, all with an unmatched customer service experience. Get your package when you want it, the way you want it with Waterloo Container.