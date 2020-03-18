Appalachian Brewing Company Hires New Brewmaster and Brew Team

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Local brewers Bruce Tanner and Cliff Plank have joined the team at Appalachian Brewing Company to take control of brewery operations for the popular Pennsylvania-based brew pub.

Tanner, who will take over as brewmaster, has been brewing since 2003 at breweries including Pub Dog, Troegs Brewing, Natty Greene’s, Streets of New York Brewery. Most recently, Tanner founded and worked as the brewmaster for Ever Grain Brewing Company in Camp Hill, Pa.

Plank is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and most recently brewed at Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works in Middleton, PA. Plank is certified as a Cicerone Beer Server (CBS) and will take over as the head brewer.

Together, the two new brew team members are looking forward to introducing a number of new beers to Appalachian Brewing Company’s line-up, including several new sour beers.

In another position shift, Appalachian Brewing Company’s original brewmaster and director of operations, Artie Tafoya, has transitioned to the Chief Operations Officer role.

“It has been an honor to over see the brewery for the last 20 plus years,” said Tafoya. “It’s time for these young and super talented brewers to take over and lead ABC into the future!”

About Appalachian Brewing Company

Appalachian Brewing Company is a privately owned brew pub group with locations in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, and Shippensburg, Pa. Each location offers fresh, innovative cuisine to match Appalachian Brewing Company’s handcrafted beers and sodas, distributed throughout North America. Learn more at www.abcbrew.com. Stay informed about our BEER, our FOOD, our EVENTS and everything that makes Appalachian Brewing Company a special place to gather. ABCBREW.COM

