ANXO Cidery Launches Limited-Release “Nevertheless” Cider in Celebration of Women’s Month

WASHINGTON, DC — ANXO, Washington, DC’s #applesonly cidery, is excited to announce its third annual Women’s Month celebration, a month-long fundraising and programming initiative that also highlights incredible women in food, beverage, art and a variety of other fields.

What started in 2018 as a single fundraiser on International Women’s Day has grown into an annual celebration of women makers, creators and business owners. This year, ANXO has more than twenty Women’s Month events planned at both at its Cidery & Pintxos Bar in Truxton Circle (300 Florida Ave. NW) and at its Cidery & Tasting Room in Brightwood Park (711 Kennedy St. NW). In addition, throughout March, ANXO’s brick and mortar locations will pour only products made or owned by women, will highlight local female growers on its food menus, and will have art installations at both locations by women-founded art collective, Hen House.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our Women’s Month celebration, our now annual tradition that is bigger and better than ever before,” said Rachel Fitz, ANXO co-founder and Director of Operations. “Our community has so many amazing and creative women that deserve to be celebrated. We’re excited to be able to shine a spotlight on them and in the process, raise money for organizations that are important to us.”

For the second year, ANXO has teamed up with Vermont-based Eden Specialty Ciders to launch Nevertheless Dry Cider (formerly, Nevertheless She Persisted), a limited-release made with American, Dutch and French Heirloom apples. This year, Nevertheless will be sold in markets across the country, driving donations to the Planned Parenthood x ANXO fundraising site through a call to action featured right on the can, and is part of a larger initiative for Women’s Month with a goal to raise $12,000 in March for the organization. The new cider will launch on March 1 with an official Women’s Month kick off party at the Truxton Circle restaurant.

“Our goal is to encourage other establishments in DC, distributors and accounts across the country to host their own fundraising efforts in which they can donate to through our donation page,” noted Fitz.

In addition to direct donations, ANXO will raise funds for Planned Parenthood through the sale of special Women’s Month apparel and through two special events, including their International Women’s Day celebration, taking place on March 8 at the Cidery & Pinxtos Bar.

ANXO will be donating to and supporting four DC-based organizations in March as well: Girls Rock, N Street Village, I Support the Girls and She Should Run. Throughout the month, one dollar from each pour of Nevertheless and Never Doubt Brut IPA (made in collaboration with Denizens Brewing Co.) at ANXO’s restaurant and cidery and tasting room will be donated, with each organization being highlighted for one week of the month. The four nonprofits will also benefit from donations accrued from a month-long raffle, with 100% of the proceeds – that will also be matched up to $1,000 – being split between the organizations. Raffle tickets are available for purchase in ANXO’s restaurants, or online at https://www.anxodc.com/shop.

To donate money directly to ANXO for Planned Parenthood, visit their fundraising site here, and for a full lineup of ANXO’s Women’s Month programming, visit https://www.anxodc.com/womensmonth. Keep up with ANXO’s Women’s Month events by following on Instagram and Twitter @ANXOcider and on Facebook @ANXOCiderDC.