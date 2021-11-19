Annual Iron City and IC Light Holiday Takeover Bar Returns November 20

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Good Cheer, located within Ruggers Pub, is an immersive, “Instagrammable”, yuletide bar experience, with a local twist. The menu has a local twist as well, both in offerings as well as price point. Iron City and IC Light are included on the Good Cheer menu (sorry Mango, you’re a no go… see you in the spring!), with no item pushing over the $6 mark. But, if for some reason guests choose not to imbibe from Good Cheer’s menu, Ruggers’ bar is still fully functional. In addition to festive drink specials, holiday-themed festivities including Christmas Karaoke and Iron City holiday photos will also take place. Make sure to visit Ruggers Pub’s website and follow them on social media (@Ruggers_Pub on Instagram) for the latest updates. Though Covid-19 shut downs during December 2020 prevented many patrons from being able to fully enjoy the festive experience, both Ruggers Pub and Pittsburgh Brewing Saw the clear success that the inaugural year brought. “Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is very excited to work with Ruggers Pub again in 2021 and extend “good cheer!”, says Neal Early, Senior Sales Manager for Pittsburgh Brewing Co. “ The holidays are a great time for warm wishes and cold irons. So come down to Ruggers Pub to support a great cause and have a cold Iron City or IC Light in classic Pittsburgh Holiday style.”

“Ruggers Pub and Iron City have been an unbeaten duo for over 2 decades, and getting the opportunity to work with them to perfect our Good Cheer vision has been an absolute pleasure,” says Alex Gordon, General Manager of Ruggers Pub. While Ruggers Pub, which opened in 2000, may not be as much of a household name as Iron or IC Light, the rugby-themed watering hole has a long-standing relationship with Pittsburgh Brewing. Engraved on a plaque which has hung on the wall since opening day are the following words: “We invite you to enjoy yourself at Ruggers Pub, lift up an Iron, and toast Eddie Short.” (Eddie Short was a fellow rugby teammate whose passing was the inspiration for opening the bar.) Currently Pittsburgh Brewing and Ruggers Pub support the Pittsburgh Forge Rugby Club through sponsorship, and the team proudly wears the Iron logo on their chest during every game. “The past year has shown all of us how critical meeting, greeting, and socially gathering is to our well-being,” remarks Gordon, “and Good Cheer is the perfect setting for yinz and yours to ring in the holiday season.”? Feel good about drinking by doing good!

From Nov. 26th to December 11th, Ruggers Pub & Good Cheer will be collecting new unwrapped toys around 10 dollars or more and books for Toys for Tots. From Dec 12th to 23rd, while toys may still be donated, the larger need at that time will be gift cards valued from $10-$20 and supplies (toiletries, femine hygiene supplies, etc.) that will be donated to a domestic abuse shelter.

Good Cheer opens Saturday, November 20th and is located within Ruggers Pub, located at 40 S 22nd St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

For More Information:

https://www.ruggerspub.com/good-cheer-ruggers-pub