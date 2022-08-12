Announcing ‘The Pilsner,’ Anderson Valley Brewing Company Goes Lager’ing

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC), the pioneering Northern California craft brewery known for making standout ales, has announced its first nationwide release of a lager, modestly dubbed The Pilsner. The Pilsner is already available nationwide in draft and 6 and 12 pack cans are shipping out of Anderson Valley in August.

(it didn’t last very long). Additional batches were released as a draft-only offering butThe Pilsner became so popular that AVBC made the decision to release the beer in cans and make it available nationwide. Boonville Tap Room was inspired to brew a classic German Pilsner, a beer style AVBC had yet to fully explore. The pilot batch was originally available only on draft in the Brewmaster Fal AllenAfter judging at the Great American Beer Festival,

AVBC’s The Pilsner (5.2% ABV) – After fermentation, AVBC put a full, and almost unheard-of, sixty days of lagering into each batch and it shows. The Pilsner is soft, crisp, clean, and delicious, and while extremely drinkable, it is also flavorful and complex.

“The Pilsner pilot batch was one of the most beautiful, delicious beers I have tasted in a long time,” said AVBC President Kevin McGee. “When Fal came up with the idea to brew a German Pilsner, my initial reaction was why do we want to do a Pilsner? They’re temperamental and difficult to brew really well, take a lot of time, and tie up a lot of equipment. But then I tasted the first batch the team made and the ‘why’ became really clear – it really was a transcendental beer. On draft it repeatedly sold out as fast as we could make it. We quickly knew we needed to get The Pilsner into cans and make it available nationwide.”

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s The Pilsner is sold in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available in package and on draft nationally through select retailers.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

