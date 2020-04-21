Anheuser-Busch’s Four Peaks Brewing Co. Selling Groceries, Cleaning Supplies, Other Essentials

TEMPE, Ariz. — Having a tough time finding staple foods, cleaning supplies, and other essentials at your local grocery store? Your neighborhood brewery is here for you.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. is launching the Four Peaks Brewery Bodega, a section of its online takeout menu dedicated to crucial household items such as toilet paper, groceries, and baked goods. Customers will be able to buy these items alongside Four Peaks’ beer and food, and if you live in the brewery’s delivery area, you’ll also be able to get them dropped off at your door the next day for free. If you’re outside the delivery area, Four Peaks will pack your items for you so you can pick them up the next day between 2-4 p.m. with minimal human contact.

Why would a brewery offer grocery items, you ask? Four Peaks gave a few reasons:

While they have access to these items through the pub’s food and equipment suppliers, the public may not.

They want to create a safe way for our customers to get groceries easily.

They want to offer an alternative for folks who may not be able to travel to a grocery store.

They want to do their part to relieve crowding at grocery stores.

In most cases, the prices for the Brewery Bodega items are in line with (or below) what you will find them for elsewhere. All currently available items and their prices are in the attached doc and online here. Also available on this new menu are Four Peaks’ house dressings and sauces, which are available in 8-ounce, 16-ounce, and 32-ounce packages for $1.75-$3.75. Thirty-two ounces of Four Peaks adovada sauce can now be yours. Anyone interested in ordering from the Four Peaks Brewery Bodega can order supplies for next-day pickup or delivery now at fourpeaksgrub.com.