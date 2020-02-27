Anheuser-Busch’s Breckenridge Brewery Teams Up with the Denver Nuggets to Release Mile High City Lager

LITTLETON, Colo.— Breckenridge Brewery is proud to release Mile High City, a brilliantly bright, full-flavored copper lager brewed in collaboration with the Denver Nuggets. The beer was officially released on January 30 at Pepsi Center and in bars, restaurants and stores across Colorado, giving fans yet another thing to cheer for this season.

Breckenridge Brewery and the Denver Nuggets worked closely together to brew Mile High City as the perfect beer to enjoy while rooting for their home team. Mile High City has Full Pint and Munich malts to create a lightly toasted sweetness balanced with a refreshingly clean finish, and a dose of Mt. Hood hops adds a mild, spicy and fruity aroma that complements this exceptionally smooth beer.

“Many of us at Breckenridge Brewery are big fans of the Denver Nuggets, and this killer season has certainly given us a lot to celebrate, so we thought: ‘Why not make a Nuggets beer to cheer with!’” said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery. “We brewed the beer to be smooth, light and refreshing so that it’s the perfect courtside companion for fans as they root for the Nuggets this winning season.”

For More Information

breckbrew.com/beers/mile-high-city