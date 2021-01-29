Anheuser-Busch to Sell Houston-based Longhorn Glass to Ardagh Group

ST. LOUIS – Today, Anheuser-Busch (A-B) is announcing an agreement to sell its Houston-based Longhorn Glass manufacturing facility to longtime partner Ardagh Group, a worldwide leading glass manufacturer. The agreement will help to ensure the long-term health and viability of the Longhorn facility, which supplies bottles to A-B’s Houston brewery.

“As we consistently work to structure our organization and network for long-term success, we are excited to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Ardagh by transitioning our Longhorn facility, said Dave Taylor, US Chief Supply Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “It was important for us to find a partner with a clear vision for this facility and its workforce. That, coupled with Ardagh’s expertise in the glass manufacturing space, makes them the perfect collaborator on this agreement.”

Ardagh, which operates 33 glass manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe and employs over 11,000 people, is committed to the long-term future of Longhorn and will be investing in the modernization and upgrade of the facility.

“This agreement with Anheuser-Busch further strengthens the longstanding and highly collaborative relationship between our companies, across both glass and metal packaging,” said Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO, Ardagh Group. “Ardagh is committed to the long-term future of Longhorn and looks forward to welcoming Anheuser-Busch employees in Houston to the Ardagh team to continue to serve demand for sustainable glass packaging.”

Maintaining excellence throughout the supply chain remains a top priority for Anheuser-Busch, and so once the transaction has closed, the company will enter into a long-term agreement with Ardagh for Longhorn to continue supplying A-B breweries with top-quality glass bottles.

###

