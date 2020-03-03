Anheuser-Busch to Release Budweiser Nitro Gold Lager 

NEW YORK — Today, Budweiser unveiled a golden lager infused with nitrogen gas for a bold taste and silky-smooth finish known as Budweiser Nitro Gold. The new Nitro specialty brew – a first-of-its-kind golden lager with national scale – is breaking the rules of conventional beer and offering a premium drinking experience for beer lovers.

Budweiser Nitro Gold is a new, alluring golden lager brewed with Nitro with notes of toasted caramel malt for a bold, flavorful taste, and is available in 12-ounce cans nationwide starting today, March 2. Budweiser Nitro offers a lush finish and a 5% ABV that is silky-smooth thanks to the smaller and denser bubbles – providing an overall rich, captivating taste.

“We’re very excited about the introduction of Budweiser Nitro Reserve because it meets the growing demand for premium products and the rise in popularity of nitro infused beverages, said Ricardo Marques, VP Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. With its unique serving ritual, Budweiser Nitro Gold produces a beautiful cascade visual and delivers a silky-smooth taste due to smaller, denser bubbles.”

Budweiser Nitro Gold bucking the myths of beer with unique three-step pouring ritual

Budweiser is (literally) shaking things up with its latest brew encouraging drinkers to break their traditional beer pouring habits. Never shake a beer? Shake us – three times to be exact. Never pour straight down the middle? Pour us straight down the middle. To hit peak refreshment, Budweiser Nitro drinkers are encouraged to flip the new, sleek 12-ounce can three times to infuse the nitrogen gas bubbles throughout, then pour straight down the middle of a glass for that perfect finish. Next, sit back, relax and savor the moment.

Unlike other nitrogen gas infused beers, Budweiser Nitro Gold does not require a ‘widget’ to energize the Nitro bubbles within. With Budweiser Nitro Gold, it’s all in the shake thanks to our ritual pouring process helping to mix our Nitro bubbles, all while creating the ultimate experience for Budweiser fans and newcomers.

Shaking a beer and pouring down the middle of a pilsner glass may seem outrageous, but Anheuser-Busch’s Senior Educator and Master Cicerone® Max Bakker, one of only 18 world-renowned beer experts to have earned the illustrious title, confirmed it’s the optimal way to truly appreciate every sip of the full-flavored, nitrogen-infused brew.

The pouring ritual comes to life today with a 30-second television ad illustrating how the new, enticing golden lager is best enjoyed the wrong way. The ad showcases the three-step pouring ritual to guarantee a perfect drinking experience of the brand’s latest nationally distributed, Nitro-infused American lager.

From the unique lightened, golden color to not needing a widget to activate the nitrogen gas bubbles inside the can, this first-of-its-kind beer offers a superior drinking experience no matter the occasion.

So what are you waiting for? Flip. Pour hard. Wait for it. Budweiser Nitro officially hit shelves in six-and twelve-packs in 12-ounce cans nationwide today.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.