Anheuser-Busch-Owned Karbach Brewing Co. and Houston Astros to Release Crawford Bock Ballpark Beer

HOUSTON— The Houston Astros and Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. have joined forces to bring fans a brand new beer and give back to the Houston community right in time for spring season. Crawford Bock, a smooth, easy-drinking ballpark beer, will make its debut at the 2019 Astros Fan Fest on Jan. 26 and be available to the public the first week of March at the ballpark and across Texas.

A portion of sales from every keg and case will benefit the Astros Foundation and its community initiatives, which include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. Giving back to the Houston community has always been a part of both the Houston Astros and Karbach Brewing Co.’s DNA.

“Everything we do is for our fans and our community and Crawford Bock exemplifies this,” said Matt Brand, Astros senior vice present of corporate communications. “Our hope is that whether folks are watching an Astros game at the ballpark or in their own home, this beer will take the fan experience to the next level. Also, the funds raised will allow us to continue to serve the city of Houston through local programs.”

Crawford Bock (4.5 percent ABV) is a deliciously smooth, malty beer that is the perfect brew to enjoy while catching a baseball game with your friends and family. The can design is a blend of old and new, inspired by the old school Astros rainbow uniforms and Minute Maid Park’s iconic “Crawford Boxes” seating section.

Karbach Brewing Co. and the Houston Astros have been loyal partners since long before the recent winning seasons. Karbach is the proud sponsor of Astroline, the Astros live, off-season radio show and home for Astros news. Born from meetings at both the brewery and at the ballpark, every aspect of the beer, from the creation of the name, recipe formulation and the design of the can, has been a true collaboration. Karbach Brewing Co. and the Astros are proud to release a beer specifically designed for Astros fans.

“All of us at Karbach are die-hard Astros fans and we’re proud to pay tribute to the heritage of the team with this new beer,” said David Graham, brand manager of Karbach Brewing Co.“Working with the Astros organization and the Astros Foundation to release Crawford Bock has been a great partnership and we cannot wait for fellow fans of beer drinking age to try it out.”

Fans wanting a sneak preview of Crawford Bock can visit the 2019 Astros Fan Fest at section 113 on Jan. 26 for an exclusive first taste. Starting the first week of March, Crawford Bock will be available at Minute Maid Park, in 6-packs at local grocery and liquor outlets, and on tap at select restaurants, bars and pubs across Texas.

To learn more about the Houston Astros and the upcoming Crawford Bock release, visit astros.com/fanfest or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Karbach Brewing Co.

On a mission to provide high quality craft beer, Karbach Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by beverage industry veterans, Chuck Robertson and Ken Goodman, with renowned brewmaster Eric Warner at the helm. Karbach beers are proudly brewed in Texas with a brewery and pub located on historic Karbach Street in Houston. As the company continues to grow, the team relies on its homegrown roots and universal flavors to provide craft beer that everyone can enjoy because after all, it is all about the beer. For more information, visit us at karbachbrewing.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Astros Foundation

The Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros, seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs serving at risk children and teens. Our cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Urban Youth Academy and the Astros RBI program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.Astros.com/Foundation.