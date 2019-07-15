Anheuser-Busch Introduces Budweiser Harvest Reserve Deep Golden Lager

NEW YORK — Budweiser has unveiled Harvest Reserve Deep Golden Lager, a limited-edition beer created in collaboration with the farmers who have grown the barley used to brew Budweiser for generations.

“At Budweiser, our farmers are family. While our relationship with many of these farmers goes back generations, Budweiser Harvest Reserve is the first time we’ve collaborated on a recipe together,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Releasing this beer for the harvest season is Budweiser’s way of celebrating farmers after a year spent preparing for these precious few months.”

At 5.4 percent ABV, Budweiser Harvest Reserve is brewed with all-American barley that is toasted longer for a bolder taste and a crisp hoppy aroma that finishes smooth. The new beer is an all-malt recipe that uses 100 percent American grains from family farms. Each bottle features the signature of Jim Dixon, a fifth-generation Budweiser barley farmer who collaborated with brewmasters on the recipe.

“My family has been growing barley with Budweiser for generations,” said Jim Dixon, owner of Jim Dixon Farms from Idaho. “Working with Budweiser on the recipe for a new beer was already humbling, but when I found out they wanted to put my name on every bottle, I was surprised and incredibly honored.”

Budweiser Harvest Reserve will be available this month in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. The beer will be available throughout the harvest season, while supplies last.

Budweiser proudly supports programs to educate, train and grow the next generation of U.S. family farmers.

For more information on Budweiser Harvest Reserve, check out budweiser.com/HarvestReserve.