Anheuser-Busch Expands Ritas Core Lineup with Spritz Line

NEW YORK — RITAS, the legendary brand behind the original margarita in a can, is expanding its core lineup for the first time with RITAS Spritz. Forget the swirl, stuffy attitude and fancy decanter, RITAS Spritz is making its debut as wine’s alter ego. Serving up new, sweet refreshing flavors that include White Peach Rosé, Pear Orange Sangria and Strawberry Blueberry Sangria and a lower alcohol content, RITAS Spritz is bringing the party all night long.

“As a brand, we want to stand for more than just margaritas,” said Chelsea Phillips, vice President, Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser Busch. “RITAS is about embracing bold individuality and a party attitude. This newest innovation responds to a growing consumer desire for ready-to-drink beverages. With spritz dominating as the consumer beverage of choice, and canned wines on the rise, we felt there was no better time to shake up the status quo with RITAS Spritz.”

Debuting in February, “The Ritas” are back. These women believe life is too short not to love what you drink. They have tried new RITAS Spritz (love it!), and they are here to tell the world you do not have to pretend to like wine anymore.

Produced by Fallon New York, the creative campaign will first appear in broadcast during the Grammys in the brand’s top performing markets. RITAS Spritz will continue to be supported through the year with additional broadcast, print, digital and social media creative.

RITAS Spritz is available at retailers nationwide and online in four packs of 12 oz. slim cans, 16 oz. single cans and flavor variety pack of 12 pack, 12 oz. slim cans.

About Ritas

As part of the continued innovation from world-class brewmasters from the legacy of America’s most-popular beers, Anheuser-Busch launched RITAS, originally marketed as Bud Light Lime Lime-A-Rita, in 2012. RITAS is the first brand in the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio to explicitly target women and last year introduced “The Ritas,” legendary women who take a “life’s-a-party attitude in every situation.” For more information on RITAS, visit theritas.com, and join the squad by following RITAS on Facebook, @TheRITAS on Twitter, @RITAS on Instagram and #HaveARita.