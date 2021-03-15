Anheuser-Busch and Travis Scott Launch Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer

CACTI’s first-ever TVC debuted during the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

NEW YORK – Diamond certified recording artist, songwriter, producer, fashion mogul and overall creative force, Travis Scott is set to release his newest venture CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer nationwide tomorrow as a founder with America’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch. Originally announced in December, CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer is the future of the seltzer category. The 7% ABV seltzer made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico will be available in 3 flavors at launch; Pineapple, Strawberry & Lime.

Earlier this evening, Scott introduced fans to the world of CACTI™ for the first time with a new TV commercial which debuted during the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. Brought to life by Scott’s unparalleled creative vision, the commercial traces a fantastical CACTI™ origin story. From there, it follows CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer as it is delivered to a local store for all (21+) to enjoy. Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the spot features cameos from comedian and actor Eric Andre as well as Travis Scott himself. Fans can watch the full commercial here.

“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” said Travis Scott. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”

Scott and his Cactus Jack creative collective developed the CACTI™ brand from the ground up alongside Anheuser-Busch’s industry-leading team. The launch of CACTI™ represents two iconic innovators coming together and rethinking not only what a typical partnership can look like, but also what the next chapter of the seltzer category can be.

This is a true partnership, not a limited edition “drop” or one-off collaboration. CACTI™ marks Travis’ first foray into the beverage space and represents a long-term priority for all parties involved as they continue to revolutionize the beverage industry.

“Travis’ creative vision matched with our industry-leading capabilities has unlocked something really special,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “We’re a company built on big dreams and Travis is a challenger in today’s pop culture scene who brings unrivaled influence among adult consumers. In 2020, Anheuser-Busch led the industry in innovations and we plan to continue that momentum throughout 2021 and beyond with the release of CACTI and our relationship with Travis Scott.”

Brewed in Los Angeles, CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer’s use of 100% premium blue agave from Mexico coupled with bold fruit flavor makes it unlike anything on the market today. CACTI™ is available nationwide in 12oz cans sold in a 9 count Variety Pack with the flavors Lime, Pineapple and Strawberry, as well as 16oz and 25oz singles sold in Lime and Pineapple. CACTI™ is made with water, cold fermented cane sugar, agave syrup, and a hint of lime juice. It does not contain tequila.

