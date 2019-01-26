Anheuser-Busch Adds Nutrition Facts Label to Bud Light Packaging

NEW YORK — Bud Light became the first beer in the United States to add a comprehensive on-pack serving facts and ingredient label, with the unveiling of a new secondary packaging design that will hit stores in February. In every aspect of their lives, people are demanding more and more transparency, and Bud Light wants beer drinkers to have more information when it comes to choosing their brew, right at their fingertips on the packaging.

Bud Light Elevates Transparency in the Beer Industry with New On-Pack Ingredients Label

As America’s number one light lager, Bud Light is striving to elevate the beer category with this move toward more transparency. In addition to listing the ingredients, the packaging will also include: serving size, calories, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates, sugars, and protein.

“While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer. We brew Bud Light with the finest ingredients and we’re happy to proudly display them on our packaging,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing, Bud Light. “When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine, and spirits aisle. As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see.”

For Bud Light, quality and transparency go hand-in-hand. Bud Light brewmasters take pride in using four essential ingredients to brew the light lager: hops, barley, water, and rice – the ingredients we’ve been using since 1982. Beer drinkers trust that every time they reach for a Bud Light, they know what ingredients are inside and will get the crisp, refreshing taste they know and love. Now, Bud Light is putting that information on packaging for everyone to see.

