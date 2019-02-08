Angel City Brewery Taps Artist Shepard Fairey’s Agency for Rebrand

LOS ANGELES — When beer lovers visit Angel City Brewery or pick up a pack at their favorite store this spring, they’ll find cans with a new design, developed by Studio Number One (SNO), the creative agency founded by artist, activist, and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. In March 2019, Angel City Brewery will launch a brand-new logo, alongside re-branded cans, festival setups, website, POS and general packaging. Beers that will be making their debut in this new look include the recently released Sunbather, a session sour, the brewery’s flagship IPA, as well as Double IPA and Pilsner. For available locations, visit the Angel City beer finder.

Angelenos might recognize the name Shepard Fairey from the artist’s 1989 “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker phenomenon, that ultimately morphed into the OBEY GIANT art project which includes his iconic 2008 Obama “Hope” portrait. Fairey had early graphic design agencies but started anew with Studio Number One in Los Angeles in 2003, as an extension of his style of innovative graphics, subversive self-promotion, and grassroots marketing merged within the world of advertising and brand identification. He is currently the Creative Director for Studio Number One’s team of talented graphic designers who create bold visual design experiences for brands and organizations across all media.

Fast forward to today, where Angel City Brewery and Studio Number One have worked in multiple capacities, from supporting events like Black Sabbath’s 50th Anniversary Party, hosted in Fairey’s LA-based gallery Subliminal Projects below the SNO design studio, to the recent Post Women’s March Hang at the brewery. So when the DTLA-based brewery was scouting agencies for their next can designs, it was a no-brainer with the parallel ethos and similarities in aesthetic.

The brewery and design studio first met in May of 2018, working through multiple design iterations before landing on the final logo and packaging this past September – a powerful depiction of the iconic Angel City angel, which has been seen on tap handles throughout Southern California.

To mark the release of the new look,Angel City Brewery’s Public House will host a celebratory event with Studio Number One called Crafted in LA on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-9pm. Guests will have the opportunity to tour a gallery that showcases the creative and evolutionary journey behind Studio Number One’s final design, as well as pieces from their collection of activism-focused art, such as protest art supporting the Women’s March, March for Our Lives, Non-Toxic Revolution, Surfrider and other area non-profits that both SNO and ACB have worked with in some capacity.

“When we were looking to evolve our packaging, we wanted to partner with a company that shared the same values as Angel City Brewery,” says Keith McEly, Angel City Brewery’s Marketing & Events Manager. “We’ve always admired Shepard’s work, including the art on the side of our building! His agency, Studio Number One was a natural choice and the best fit, as they also support the growth of Downtown Los Angeles, in addition to local non-profits that we advocate for, such as Non-Toxic Revolution, the Surfrider Foundation and the Chinatown Firecracker Run. We are proud to not only call Studio Number One partners but friends too.”

“In addition to our shared support for likeminded non-profit organizations and social causes, it was also Angel City Brewery’s love and appreciation for local artists and their community that made this partnership extra special,” says Annie Pham, Account Director for Studio Number One. “Therefore, it was important for us to make sure the new branding and logo truly encapsulated Angel City’s creative spirit while still paying homage to the unique Arts District neighborhood where the brewery resides.”

Sunbather

Availability: draft and 12 oz. can

Soak in the sour. Imbibe in the hops. Drink in the sun! Introducing Sunbather, a session sour ale dry hopped with Citra hops. The result is refreshingly tart and juicy. It’s the perfect beer to enjoy while soaking up that California sun.

Ingredients & Stats:

Malt: 2-Row, wheat

Hops: Citra

ABV: 4.2%

IBU: 16

IPA

Availability: draft and 12 oz. cans

Angel City IPA is a medium-bodied, copper-hued beer brewed with enough hops to satisfy. It’s the perfect treat for the hop inclined.

Ingredients & Stats:

Malt: 2-Row, Honey, Wheat

Hops: Citra, Warrior, Simcoe,Cascade, Nelson Sauvin, Galena

ABV: 6.1%

IBU: 65

Double IPA

Availability: draft and 12 oz. cans

A staff favorite around our brewery, this double IPA features huge sweet papaya notes, floral hop aromas and a harmonious pine bitterness.

Ingredients & Stats:

Malt: 2-Row, Flaked Oats, Flaked Barley

Hops: Warrior, Citra, Mosaic Amarillo, Galaxy

ABV: 8.6%

IBU: 70

Pilsner

Availability: draft and 12 oz. cans

Angel City Pilsner is a crisp golden lager brewed with traditional German and Czech hops, resulting in a slightly dry, hop-forward finish.

Ingredients & Stats:

Malt: Pilsner, Acidulated

Hops: Hallertau, Tettnang, Saaz

ABV: 5.6%

IBU: 30

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown Los Angeles location in the heart of the Arts District. The brewery’s Public House and Outdoor Beer Garden features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beer, and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4:00pm – 1:00am, Friday 12:00pm – 2:00am, Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am and Sunday 12:00pm – 1:00am.

About Angel City Brewery

LA is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers, and craftspeople. It’s an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at www.AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.

About Studio Number One

STUDIO NUMBER ONE (SNO) is a full-service creative agency based in Echo Park and founded by artist Shepard Fairey. SNO helps brands take a stand by creating visual experiences and stories worth sharing through strong messaging, iconic design, and methods of disruption.