Angel City Brewery Releases Cold Brewski Hard Coffee

LOS ANGELES — Some good news for LA coffee lovers who are looking for a little kick in their cup: Angel City Brewery has developed Cold Brewski, a new gluten-free hard coffee. As of April 10th,4-packs of cans will be available at the brewery, with plans to be available in select stores by next month.

Cold Brewski clocks in at 5% ABV, at 110 calories per can, best enjoyed over ice, doctored up with favorite coffee accoutrements. The new innovation from Angel City Brewery is a nitrogenated, cold-brewed hard coffee made from fermented cane sugar and coffee beans. The brewery used an industrial grinder for optimal flavor and aroma. The combination is then cold-aged, followed by a Nitrogen infusion to give it a creamy mouthfeel.

“This was a really challenging innovation to work on,” said Head Brewer Layton Cutler. “The sheer mass of coffee used to make Cold Brewski was huge and is like nothing we’ve made before. It turns out to be a super versatile liquid – on its own for brunch, or as a mixer for a fun evening cocktail!”

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown based brewery in the heart of the Arts District. The Brewery’s Public House features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beers and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4:00pm – 1:00am, Friday 4:00pm – 2:00am, Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am and Sunday 12:00pm – 1:00am.

About Angel City Brewery

LA is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers, and craftspeople. It’s an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at www.AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.