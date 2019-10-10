Angel City Beer Releases Do Not Reply All Hazy IPA

LOS ANGELES– We’ve all been there. You hit the reply all button haphazardly, and hit send on a one-word email back to the company of… 2000. To truly celebrate the embarrassment and attempt to end this office faux paux, Angel City Brewery will introduce Do Not Reply All Hazy IPA to the bars, restaurants and retailers in the greater LA area this month.

The beer has served as a Public House favorite, going through different iterations, including an early version for a limited can release featuring the artwork of Matthew Laurence Knott last spring. This final version is slightly lower on the ABV scale, but just as hazy and juicy as the original. The accessibility of Do Not Reply All is due to low bitterness levels in comparison to most traditional West Coast IPAs, but with no compromise in regards to hop flavor and aroma.

“It’s been fun to see the evolution of Do Not Reply All,” said Layton Cutler, head brewer at Angel City Brewery. “What started as a delicious double dry hopped DIPA with a funny title, has turned into a solid, easier-drinking, hazy IPA that we’re stoked to bring out to market. The creamy mouthfeel and tropical notes really make this hazy IPA shine.”

Do Not Reply All Ingredients & Stats

Look, we’re all impressed that you congratulated Karen on her new promotion, but enough is enough. Do Not Reply All is our call for digital decorum: a Hazy IPA made with Ekuanot, El Dorado and Simco hops. With tropical fruit and pineapple notes, a creamy mouthfeel and dry finish, this beer is not afraid to block you. So shape up, and crack one open.

Malt: 2-Row, Flaked Oats, Malted Oats, Wheat

2-Row, Flaked Oats, Malted Oats, Wheat Hops: Ekunot, El Dorado and Simcoe

Ekunot, El Dorado and Simcoe ABV: 7.5%

7.5% IBU: 28

28 SRM: 7

7 Yeast: Ale Yeast

For locations pouring Do Not Reply All Hazy IPA, visit https://angelcitybrewery.com/beers/find/.

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown based brewery in the heart of the Arts District. The Brewery’s Public House features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beers and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4:00pm – 1:00am, Friday 4:00pm – 2:00am, Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am and Sunday 12:00pm – 1:00am.

About Angel City Brewery

LA is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers, and craftspeople. It’s an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at www.AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.