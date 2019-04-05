Andrews Distributing to Distribute Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s Cider Portfolio

DALLAS – Andrews Distributing Company is proud to announce a partnership with Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewing Company to distribute the company’s cider portfolio.

Saint Arnold was founded by Brock Wagner and Kevin Bartol in 1994. The team operates with the goal to create world-class beverages and deliver them to their customers as fresh as possible. The Saint Arnold team debuted Original Dry Cider in February of this year, following the creation of more than 100 test batches to find the perfect blend of apples, yeast and sweetness. Different from many other ciders which use a cider or wine yeast, Original Dry is made with Saint Arnold’s house brewers yeast.

Lisa Killingsworth, Andrews craft and cider brand manager, said the Andrews team looks forward to growing a strong, new cider brand with Saint Arnold.

“Saint Arnold’s Original Dry Cider is a very welcome addition to our strong cider portfolio,” Killingsworth said. “The cider category is seeing continued growth and innovation, and we are excited to elevate a Texas brand and share their cider with fans throughout DFW.”

Andrews plans to launch Saint Arnold Cider in both package and draft within the next two weeks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

For additional information about Saint Arnold Cider, please visit www.saintarnold.com/cider.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer distributors with facilities in Dallas,Allen, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews employs 1,500 proud team members who manage distribution centers totaling more than one million square feet and deliver more than 34 million cases annually. The Andrews team distributes over 700 beer brands to 25 North and South Texas counties. Andrews is dedicated to being a marketing and technology leader in the industry with the focus of serving retail customers, Building Brands and celebrating a winning team culture. For additional information, visit www.andrewsdistributing.com.