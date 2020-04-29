Anderson Valley Brewing Company Hires Brian Woosley as North Bay Area Sales Manager

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced today another expansion of its team with the addition of North Bay Area Sales Manager Brian Woosley. Joining three new sales team members who came onboard in March, AVBC continues to focus on building strength in its home market to help contribute to the evolution of the iconic brand.

Working in the beer industry for more than two decades, Brian Woosley joins AVBC as North Bay Area Sales Manager. Brian will be responsible for developing and maintaining distributor and retail relationships within the brewery’s home market of Northern California’s North Bay. A long time Northern CA resident, Brian has experience working in a number of channels of the beer industry. Launching his career, Brian worked as a sales rep for Mesa Beverage Distributing and Markstein Beverage Company. Prior to joining AVBC, Brian moved to the supplier side of the industry, where he worked for Founders Brewing Company as the Northern California/Northern Nevada Sales Representative, and most recently as Northern California Territory Sales Representative for The Bruery/Offshoot Beer Company.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company 

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.  

For More Information: avbc.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.