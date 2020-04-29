Anderson Valley Brewing Company Hires Brian Woosley as North Bay Area Sales Manager

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced today another expansion of its team with the addition of North Bay Area Sales Manager Brian Woosley. Joining three new sales team members who came onboard in March, AVBC continues to focus on building strength in its home market to help contribute to the evolution of the iconic brand.

Working in the beer industry for more than two decades, Brian Woosley joins AVBC as North Bay Area Sales Manager. Brian will be responsible for developing and maintaining distributor and retail relationships within the brewery’s home market of Northern California’s North Bay. A long time Northern CA resident, Brian has experience working in a number of channels of the beer industry. Launching his career, Brian worked as a sales rep for Mesa Beverage Distributing and Markstein Beverage Company. Prior to joining AVBC, Brian moved to the supplier side of the industry, where he worked for Founders Brewing Company as the Northern California/Northern Nevada Sales Representative, and most recently as Northern California Territory Sales Representative for The Bruery/Offshoot Beer Company.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.

