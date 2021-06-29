Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Eagle Distributing Expansion in Northern California

Boonville Calif. – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) today announced its expanded distribution partnership with North Bay’s Eagle Distributing. Initially bringing Eagle Distributing on board in May 2020 to distribute AVBC in Mendocino and Lake Counties, Eagle Distributing has now added Sonoma and Marin Counties.

After a successful year focusing on availability and awareness in its home markets, along with a rebranding, AVBC developed a strong synergy with the team at Eagle Distributing, who is based less than 30 miles from AVBC’s Boonville taproom and brewery. Eagle Distributing will now handle distribution for AVBC in the “home market” territories of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake Counties in Northern California.

“After a significant repositioning in 2020 in our most important California markets, moving distribution in these critical markets to Eagle Distributing was a natural progression for AVBC,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Working with Eagle in Mendocino and Lake Counties over the past year has been great and it became clear that the team at Eagle is a great fit for us. We’re really excited to be able to expand our relationship by adding the Sonoma and Marin markets to their territory.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:
https://avbc.com

