Amplified Ale Works Releases Canned Cantina Lager, Reopens for Takeout Beer and Food

SAN DIEGO — Amplified Ale Works will release their Star Wars-themed Cantina Lager as well as open their Pacific Beach and East Village locations for delivery and takeout beer and food orders beginning Thursday, April 30th.

Cantina Lager, a variant of their SDIBF Silver Medal winning Sellout Lager, is an American Light Lager with a crisp lime zest finish. Arriving with a 5% ABV and 10 IBU, Cantina boasts a clean character directly attributed to a blend of 2-Row and Pilsner malt.

Available in 16 oz. four pack cans or 32oz crowlers, Cantina takes its name from a tavern on fictional planet “Tatooine” for pilots in the famed Star Wars series. Cantina will be released to coincide with May the Fourth, a beloved “holiday” celebrated by fans of the Star Wars series the world round. Typically an annual favorite of the San Diego ComicCon crowd, Amplified will continue to supply fans the staple for their domestic consumption beginning April 30th.

In addition, Amplified will begin operations at their Pacific Beach and East Village locations offering their beer and food for takeout and delivery. Beginning April 30th, Amplified will be open Wednesday through Friday 5pm-9pm and Saturday through Sunday 12pm-9pm.

Delivery will be available at no charge to their respective neighborhood zip codes, 92109 and 92101. Orders for both delivery and pickup can be placed through their website’s online portal or via the phone at each location. Full beer menu and a slightly limited food menu will be offered in addition to family combo specials that will be run nightly. The East Village beer garden, that boasts over-fired pizza, will offer an newly expanded pizza menu for scratch-made pizza devotees.

Amplified has felt their share of setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. To support the strong community they have steadily built in their 7 years of operation, Amplified owner Alex Pierson has committed sales of all merchandise to furloughed employees while designating their venues as official drop-off locations for the San Diego Food Bank.

About Amplified

Amplified is a brewery and music venue with locations in the Pacific Beach and East Village neighborhoods of San Diego, CA. Operating out of a 7 bbl brewhouse, Amplified focuses on hop-forward West Coast style ales and unique, experimental batches. Amplified’s beer gardens boast a California-themed, Mediterranean-inspired and vegan friendly-food

For More Information: amplifiedales.com/collections/beer