Altstadt Brewery Launches Core Beer Line-Up Available in Cans

Fredericksburg, Texas — Altstadt Brewery is excited to announce that their core beers, Kolsch, Lager, Amber, and Hefeweizen are now available in cans. Previously only available in bottles and draft, the new can will allow beer lovers to enjoy Altstadt’s German-Style Beers where glass is not allowed.

Altstadt beers have won many awards including the 2019 Gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for both German style Kolsch and Munich Style Helles Lager, the gold medal at the 2019 US Open Beer Championships for German Style Kolsch, the bronze medal at the World Beer Cup for Amber (German style Altbier) and many others. Rounding out the can offerings is a German-style Hefeweizen that was previously available only on draft.

The cans feature unique embossed lettering and vibrant colors in a proprietary design that uses new packaging technology.Altstadt has seen strong growth in distribution and sales and recently expanded to North Texas.

“Based on our sales success and high consumer demand for our beers in cans we decided to invest in a state-of-the-art canning and packaging facility and are proud to offer this new can technology to beer lovers all over Texas,” said William Scripps Jr, Vice President and Manager of Altstadt Brewery.

All four Altstadt beers will be available in traditional 12oz cans. The Kolsch will also be available in single serve 19.2 oz. cans. About Altstadt Altstadt Brewery, located in the heart of Fredericksburg, Texas, prides itself on their award winning German-Style beers and their state-of-the-art Brewery.

Altstadt blends the latest in brewing technology with traditional German brewing practices, and as a result, produces world-class, locally made beers. Find Altstadt beer where local beers are sold in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, College station, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Waco, West Texas and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Altstadt’s European-style Brewery provides tours, live music, fine food, and beer tastings. It also hosts group events, weddings, and corporate gatherings. For more information about Altstadt Brewery, please visit www.altstadtbeer.com.