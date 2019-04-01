Almanac Beer Co. Partners with Wine Warehouse for Statewide Distribution in California

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Almanac Beer Company has announced newly consolidated and streamlined distribution in their home state of California. As of March 21, Almanac is now distributed across the entire state of California by Wine Warehouse. The craft beer company has spent the last year consolidating their wholesaler network across the state, adding the final two counties of San Francisco and San Mateo as of this week, making their statewide coverage with Wine Warehouse complete.

Damian Fagan, CEO and co-founder of Almanac Beer Company had this to say about the recently completed consolidation:

“We’ve built a tremendous partnership over the last five years with the passionate team at Wine Warehouse and we are incredibly excited to build on this relationship,” he said. “San Francisco and San Mateo counties are important backyard territories for us, and we are thrilled to now be working with Wine Warehouse across the entire state of California. Amazing customer service, a passion for craft beer and freshness, and attention to detail are core values we share with our friends at Wine Warehouse.”

Almanac Beer Company is distributed in 25 states across the United States. Please contact info@almanacbeer.com for more information.