Allagash Resurrects Haunted House Dark Hoppy Ale

PORTLAND, Maine — Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company is gearing up for the fall season with the return of Haunted House, a deliciously dark hoppy ale.

Inspired by a love of pitch-black porters and Allagash House Beer, the brewery summoned the recipe for Haunted House. Roasted barley and Blackprinz malt curse this beer with a gravely dark hue. Hopped with Crystal, Nugget, Cascade, and Northern Brewer, this beer ends with a ghostly coffee note and hauntingly complex malty palate.

“Haunted House is one of our favorite fall traditions at the brewery,” said Jason Perkins, Brewmaster, Allagash. “It’s a great easy-to-drink beer as the weather cools down and we can’t wait for fans throughout our full distribution to enjoy it this fall.”

Haunted House will be available in 4 packs of 16 ounce cans for $13.99 throughout Allagash’s entire distribution footprint in late September. To learn more about the launch or to locate Allagash beer, visitallagash.com.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT and WI. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with them on their Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, andTwitter. From Maine, with love.