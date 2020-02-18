Allagash Expands Distribution to Pittsburgh

Portland, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company today announced it will begin distributing in Pittsburgh and counties in western Pennsylvania, broadening its footprint in the Keystone State. Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Company will serve as Allagash’s wholesale partner, and begin distributing its flagship beer Allagash White and other brewery favorites across the region starting on March 30th.

“Pittsburgh has a great and growing beer community. We’re thrilled to be here. We always look forward to sharing our beer with new people,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash Brewing Company. “There are so many amazing beers available in Pittsburgh—we’re excited to be added to the mix.”

A Belgian-inspired brewery in Portland, Maine, Allagash’s beer lineup represents the full spectrum of Belgian brewing— from interpretations of classic styles to original and unique creations. Allagash is currently distributed in 17 states and D.C.

“The city of Philadelphia alone is our seventh-largest market and we’ve had a lot of calls for our beer in the remainder of Pennsylvania. We’re excited to fulfill that demand in Pittsburgh and the whole of Western Pennsylvania,” said Naomi Neville, sales director, Allagash Brewing Company. “We’re starting small in terms of beers, but over time we expect to offer the full Allagash portfolio.”

Allagash beers that will be available in Pittsburgh include:

· Allagash White: A Belgian-style wheat beer, brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. Spiced with Allagash’s special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White is both complex and refreshing. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs, 16 oz. can 4-packs, 19.2 oz. cans, draft)

· Allagash Tripel: This golden ale carries notes of passion fruit and honey in the aroma. Brewed with a 2-row barley blend, hopped with Nugget and Hallertau, then fermented on our house yeast, Tripel offers up a complex, yet dry finish. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs, draft)

· Allagash Curieux: A Belgian-style golden ale aged in bourbon barrels, Curieux is brewed by taking Allagash Tripel and aging it in bourbon barrels for seven weeks. After the beer is taken out of the cold cellars and blended back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs, draft)

Consumers can use the Allagash beer locator to find beers in the Pittsburgh area after March 30th.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corpfounded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, andTwitter.