Allagash Brewing Company Returns to Wisconsin this Summer

Portland, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company today announced it will begin distributing in Wisconsin with a one-time release of core beers and specialty offerings. Working with wholesale partner Beechwood Sales & Service, Allagash will extend distribution of its flagship beer Allagash White and other brewery favorites across the state starting in June.

“It’s been more than 10 years since we were last available in Wisconsin and we are so excited to return to the state with this curated selection of our best-selling beers,” said Rob Tod, founder, Allagash Brewing Company. “While we can’t meet with beer friends in bars or at the brewery, we are so glad to find additional ways to bring Allagash to beer lovers at home.”

A Belgian-inspired brewery in Portland, Maine, Allagash’s beer lineup represents the full spectrum of Belgian brewing— from interpretations of classic styles to original and unique creations. Allagash is currently distributed in 17 states and D.C.

“As we see a shift in focus from on-premise to at-home beer sales, we’re looking for ways to bring our beer to more people around the country. Thanks to our strong relationship with Sheehan Family Companies and Beechwood Sales & Service, we’re able to bring this one-time release of Allagash favorites to Wisconsin,” said Naomi Neville, sales director, Allagash Brewing Company. “We’re starting small with a one-time shipment, but we’ll absolutely be evaluating the market going forward.”

Allagash beers that will be available in Wisconsin include:

Allagash White: A Belgian-style wheat beer, brewed with oats, malted wheat, and unmalted raw wheat for a hazy, “white” appearance. Spiced with Allagash’s special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White is both complex and refreshing. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs and 12-packs)

Allagash Tripel: This golden ale carries notes of passion fruit and honey in the aroma. Brewed with a 2-row barley blend, hopped with Nugget and Hallertau, then fermented on our house yeast, Tripel offers up a complex, yet dry finish. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs)

Allagash Curieux: A Belgian-style golden ale aged in bourbon barrels, Curieux is brewed by taking Allagash Tripel and aging it in bourbon barrels for seven weeks. After the beer is taken out of the cold cellars and blended back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon. (Available in12 oz. bottle 4-packs)

I Believe in Love: Tart and full of berry notes, I Believe in Love is a sour foudre-aged ale that rests on fresh raspberries and cranberries. (Available in 375 mL bottles)

Coolship Pêche: Coolship Pêche marries the delicate flavor of farm-fresh peaches with a spontaneously fermented beer’s signature notes of tart funk, apricot, and oak. (Available in 375 mL bottles)

Fox Leap: It takes nearly two years to make each batch of this blend of wild ale: one part ages for twelve months in bourbon barrels and the other sours in a stainless steel tank for eighteen months. After blending, the beer is aged with 3,250 pounds of local balaton and montmorency cherries for an additional four months. The prize: a sour beer filled with fresh notes of tart cherry, malty undertones, and balanced sourness. (Available in 375 mL bottles)

Starting in June, consumers can use the Allagash beer locator to learn more about where beers will be distributed in Wisconsin.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more onallagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, andTwitter.