Alesong Brewing and Blending Strikes Distribution Agreement with Ninkasi Brewing

EUGENE, Ore. —Ninkasi Brewing Company has partnered with Alesong Brewing & Blending to distribute limited quantities of Alesong releases across Ninkasi’s distribution footprint. This arrangement will begin November 2019 with Alesong’s Imperial Milk Stout, Rhino Suit, and on an ongoing basis with one or two releases per quarter. Rhino Suit will be available from all local and regional Ninkasi sales representatives.

“We’re ecstatic to be partnering with Alesong to distribute their phenomenal product within our channels,” said Ninkasi National Sales Director Marty Compton. “Alesong is a great complement to Ninkasi and we’re excited to bring more great options to our distribution network.”

Located in Southern Willamette Valley wine country, Alesong was founded in 2015 by brothers Brian and Doug Coombs and veteran brewmaster, Matt Van Wyk. Alesong focuses exclusively on brewing and blending barrel-aged beers and has won multiple awards from the Great American Beer Festival®, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and Oregon Beer Awards for their blends across a wide range of styles: from big and bold, bourbon barrel-aged imperial stouts to complex and refined, blended sour beers co-fermented with wine grapes.

“We’ve been friends with the team at Ninkasi for years and couldn’t be more excited to be partnering locally with someone that really understands what we do” said Doug Coombs, Alesong Co-founder. “A brewery of our size making 100% barrel-aged beer would never be able to build a sales and distribution network like Ninkasi’s, so we’re thrilled to both improve our presence in the marketplace and at the same time be able to focus more on the beer.”

Beyond Rhino Suit, the Alesong release schedule through Ninkasi’s distribution is as follows: March 2020 – Senor Rhino, Framboise; May 2020 – Touch of Brett, Pêche; August 2020 – Gose Añejo, Terroir Rosé; October 2020 – Rhino Suit, French 75.

For more information about Ninkasi, visit: www.ninkasibrewing.com. More information about Alesong Brewing & Blending can be found here: www.alesongbrewing.com.

Rhino Suit Stats

This year’s rendition of our imperial milk stout was matured in freshly emptied Heaven Hill bourbon barrels to add velvety layers of vanilla and coconut to the sweet and chocolatey malt flavors of the base stout.

Style: Barrel-aged Imperial Milk Stout

Series: Seasonal

Available: November 1st

ABV: 12.3%

IBU: 31

Yeast: Saccharomyces

Barrels: Freshly emptied Heaven Hill Bourbon

Packaging: 500ml bottles and 20L one-way kegs

Distribution:Alaska; Alberta; Arizona; California; Colorado; Hawaii; Idaho; Nevada; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA, to two brewhouses, a 55-barrel and a 90-barrel brewhouse, located in Eugene, Ore. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska; Alberta; Arizona; California; Colorado; Idaho; Nevada; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its footprint.

For more information, call 541.344.2739 or visit www.NinkasiBrewing.com.

About Alesong Brewing and Blending

Alesong Brewing and Blending is a small artisan brewery based in the heart of Southern Willamette Valley wine country that crafts unique and small-batch beers, 100% of which are aged in oak barrels before being consciously and deliberately blended. Drawing inspiration from like-minded artisans across the globe, the goal is to create beers that are innovative and unique, yet approachable and balanced. With flavors that range from tart and fruity to rich and malty, there’s something for every palate. Alesong believes that beer is worthy of contemplation and reverence and hopes to share that passion with you. For more information, visit alesongbrewing.com.