AleSmith Releases Final 2021 Stout Series Brew

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is speeding towards to the end of 2021 with the final rollout in their limited-release, quarterly stout series. Speedway Stout Variant #4: Madagascar Vanilla & Ceylon Alba Cinnamon is bookending a successful year of brewing by the AleSmith team, who managed to produce and distribute a slew of new beers over the course of 2021, even amidst global industry challenges.

“We always look forward to these quarterly releases, so I’m thrilled to bring this next variant to Speedway Stout lovers everywhere,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith. “It’s a really fun concept, since we get to exercise our creativity during the brewing process, plus we know our Imperial stout has a large following of beer-drinkers that look forward to trying these new creations, which makes it that much more rewarding. This will be a strong end to our 2021 series!”

Speedway Stout Variant #4: Madagascar Vanilla & Ceylon Alba Cinnamon is a delicately indulgent rendition of AleSmith’s original Speedway Stout, which is widely beloved for its chocolate and roasted malts bolstered by notes of dark fruit, toffee and caramel. For this special edition of their signature stout, the team decided to offer up some comfort for the cooler fall and winter months by infusing it with a generous amount of Madagascar vanilla beans, along with just the right amount of Ceylon Alba cinnamon, bestowing a delicate milky sweetness interlaced with notes of chocolate, roast and subtle hints of spiciness.

The new variant replaces AleSmith’s Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee, and is available at select retailers nationwide November through December in four-packs of 16-oz. cans, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s Miramar tasting room in San Diego.

ABV: 12.0%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

For More Information:

http://alesmith.com/