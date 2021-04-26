AleSmith Honors 25th Anniversary of Sublime Album with Limited-Edition Cans

San Diego, CA – In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sublime’s iconic self-titled album – which packed legendary hits like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Doin’ Time” and “Wrong Way” – AleSmith Brewing Company is releasing a batch of limited-edition cans of Sublime Mexican Lager featuring new artwork from the band’s OG sun artist, Opie Ortiz.

“The band members are all big fans of this style of beer,” says Peter Zien, Owner and CEO of AleSmith. “We created our thirst-quenching version of a traditional Vienna-style lager (famously brewed by the Mexican breweries) that showcases a grainy, malt-forward sweetness and easy drinkability.  Clean and crisp with subdued hop bitterness to balance, makes Sublime Mexican Lager the go-to beer for hot summer days or pre-concert tailgating.”

The Sublime and AleSmith partnership was forged in 2017 through similar track records and longevity within their respective industries. Since 1988, Sublime has stayed true to their independent, authentic music and lifestyle, resulting in a continually growing fan base with over 17 million albums sold.  The band has brought all walks of life together through their revolutionary blend of musical styles. Since 1995, AleSmith Brewing Co. has been dedicated to creating the world’s highest quality beer while promoting an appreciation of craft beer and its styles and traditions.  The brewery has brought beer fans from around the globe together through their artisanal approach toward brewing and a diverse portfolio of beer styles offered.

Get your hands on these limited-release, 19.2-oz. cans at the AleSmith Tasting Room, select retailers in Southern California, Minnesota, and Washington State, and online via AleSmith’s webstore: https://shop.alesmith.com/products/sublime-mexican-lager-5-2-abv-19-2oz-cans-1

ABV: 5.2%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

 

