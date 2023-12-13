AleSmith Extends Non-Alcoholic Lineup With New NA Speedway

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— AleSmith Brewing Company is excited to announce the introduction of Non-Alcoholic Speedway, a dark brew based off the brewery’s legacy iconic Speedway Stout. Following the successful release of their Non-Alcoholic IPA, AleSmith is thrilled to expand their non-alcoholic offerings with this new addition.

Non-Alcoholic Speedway is a dark brew with coffee less than 0.5% ABV that offers the same bold flavor and complexity as the beloved Speedway Stout, featuring notes of dark chocolate, espresso, and roasted malts. Crafted with the highest quality ingredients, Non-Alcoholic Speedway provides a tasteful experience, without the alcohol.

The inspiration behind creating a non-alcoholic beer came from the changing consumer preferences observed by AleSmith. With an increasing demand for non-alcoholic options in their Tasting Room, the brewery wanted to cater to those guests while maintaining the essence of a craft beer. The feedback received from customers and industry peers has been overwhelmingly positive. Their Non-Alcoholic IPA also received recognition this year through awards, including a Bronze at the California Craft Brewers Cup and a Silver at the San Diego Beer News Awards.

While the Non-Alcoholic Speedway and IPA have been well-received, AleSmith is committed to developing even more non-alcoholic options. Test batches are currently underway at the brewery, with plans to introduce a seasonal non-alcoholic beer in the second half of 2024. Additionally, AleSmith has already experimented with other non-alcoholic creations, including a hop water infused with Nelson Sauvin hops, which is now available on tap in their Tasting Room.

Non-Alcoholic Speedway 6-packs are starting to hit shelves now throughout California, Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio, and other states where AleSmith is distributed. Consumers can find Non-Alcoholic Speedway at select retailers and locations that carry AleSmith products. Non-Alcoholic Speedway is also available to purchase on the AleSmith online store with shipping available to 42 states.

