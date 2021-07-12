AleSmith Debuts Tropical Marmalade Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company is brewing to beat the heat with the debut of a new limited-edition, seasonal beer, Tropical Marmalade Hazy IPA. The fresh addition to AleSmith’s limited-release line-up is available in select markets starting in July and will become more widely available from October through the end of 2021.

“We’re excited for Tropical Marmalade to make a return to our seasonal lineup,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer and Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith. “It was a staff favorite from 2019, so we had to bring it back. With the tropical hop blend and flavors, plus a smooth finish, this is a perfect beer to keep cool this summer.”

Aloha and Sabro hops give this glorious hazy India pale ale intense notes of coconut, red berries and mango. Tropical aromas evoke paradise on the palate, melding berry, floral, fruity and citrus notes from Aloha hops with distinct tangerine, coconut, tropical fruit and stone fruit notes from Sabro hops – a passionate marriage of complementary aromas inspired by the brew’s namesake spread – marmalade.

ABV: 7.1%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

