AleSmith Brewing Company and Stone Brewing Unleash Dual Exposure IPA

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego breweries are at it again with AleSmith and Stone Brewing’s latest collaborative brainchild, Dual Exposure. This bodacious brew is hitting shelves this week, teeming with both breweries’ esteemed expertise in the double IPA game. Citrus flows through the body of this frothy concoction, melding hops with drinkability to yield a supremely covet-worthy beer to please the discerning masses while it lasts.

“We were really excited to partner with Stone on a new brew for 2021, and Dual Exposure is the perfect way for both breweries to merge our skill sets and shared passion for beer,” says Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer/Director of Brewery Operations at AleSmith. “The creative and collaborative process of developing recipes with their brew team is always an enjoyable experience that we look forward to. I mean, Stone and AleSmith working together – it doesn’t get any better!”

The result of this powerhouse partnership is an easy-drinking double IPA infused with notes of hibiscus, orange and lime peel, all packed into a light-bodied brew brimming with tropical citrus and fruit from huge amounts of Citra, Strata, HBC 592 and Amarillo. When these two breweries join forces, there’s no escaping the “dual exposure” tasting experience that accompanies a brew of this caliber.

Greg Koch, Stone Brewing Co-Founder, says, “I’ve been enjoying AleSmith beers since before I’ve been drinking Stone beers! This isn’t our first collaboration, but it might be our best. Our combined team of brewers brought their A-game loading up on the hops and refining this double IPA with hibiscus and lime peel for something really memorable. I have so much respect for the AleSmith team, and of course mad respect for our own team at Stone, so I’m super stoked for this dream team collaboration!”

ABV: 8.2%

Head to AleSmith’s Beer Finder to track down this limited-release brew before it’s gone. Dual Exposure will only be available during the month of February in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at select stores and online.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, behind accolades which include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 25th year in business and their state-of-the-art brewery occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394 is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.