Ale Asylum Releases White Noise Stout

MADISON, Wis. — In celebration of their 13th anniversary, regional craft brewery Ale Asylum departed from their longtime brewing methodology by releasing White Noise, a White Stout containing coffee beans and cocoa nibs.

“For many years, I have appreciated the challenge of brewing within the discipline of the German Purity Law by creating recipes that solely use hops, malt, and yeast. Over the years our talented brewery staff has grown and with it their desire to brew outside the confines of the German Purity Law. I came to the conclusion that I’d rather clear a path for them to shine than to stand in the way of their sun,”quotes Ale Asylum Brewmaster and Co-Founder Dean Coffey.

The brewery recently developed a series called AWOL (Asylum Without Limits) that allows their brewery staff to flex their creative muscles with recipe formulation. It was brewer Zach Doyen who would be the first to venture outside of the brewery’s usual ingredient list by using cocoa nibs from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier and coffee beans from Anodyne Coffee Co.

The small batch can labels were printed in-house and contain a direct message from Zach: “I brewed this in honor of my late father Gary F. Doyen. Supportive. Influential. Prankster. This recipe was crafted to exemplify his maverick personality and intrepid soul which regularly pushed boundaries.”

The brewery released White Noise on draft at their Thirsty Thirteen Anniversary Party held on May 19 along with thirteen cases of six-pack cans that are exclusively available for sale at the brewery for a very limited time.

THE BULLETS ON THE BEER

Name: White Noise

Style: White Stout

ABV: 7.8%

Body: Medium

Color: Golden

Hops: Nugget

Malt: Pale, Vienna, CaraPils

Additions: Coffee beans, cocoa nibs

Available: Here today, gone tomorrow!

Packaging: Draft, 12 oz. can six-packs

BREAK WITH TRADITION. BREAK THE MOLD. BREAK BREAD. IGNORE THE HATERS. THEY’RE JUST WHITE NOISE.