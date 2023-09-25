Alcohol Free Beer Brand Days Now Bigger Than Coca Cola on TikTok

After reacting to the Tube Girl trend on TikTok last week, UK based alcohol-free beer brand Days has had 20m views and is now more liked on TikTok than Coca Cola – the most popular beverage brand in the world.

The Days social media team challenged their Co-Founders Mike Gammell & Duncan Keith to take part in the Tube Girl trend going viral on TikTok leading to a 1,225% increase in followers on the platform, a 432% week on week increase in web traffic and the brands best week of sales in Tesco ever.

Co-Founder Mike Gammell commented: “We’re determined to make our 0.0% beer brand fun and relevant for a modern consumer and TikTok is proving to be really powerful channel for us to continue growing our brand awareness. We like to do things that big beer companies would never do and it’s definitely exciting to see how it translates to sales. Full credit to our social media team for being hyper reactive and creating something fun and viral. Unfortunately they can now make Duncan and I do pretty much whatever they want to”.

Days is the UK’s #1 0.0% beer brand and their beers can be bought in Tesco, Waitrose, Ocado and at daysbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://daysbrewing.com