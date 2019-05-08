Alaskan Brewing Releases Blonde Ale

JUNEAU, Alaska – The latest summer seasonal release from Alaskan Brewing Co. is an American classic: Blonde Ale. Brewed with a touch of wildflower honey, Alaskan Blonde Ale is an easy-drinking and approachable summer offering.

“We brewed our blonde with wildflower honey to add a subtle honey flavor and a hint of sweetness to the classic light-bodied style,” said Alaskan Brewing Co. head brewer, Rob Day. “The moderate hop bitterness and light maltiness of blonde create a crisp, smooth character, while the wildflower honey comes through primarily in the aroma and finish.”

Since 1988, Alaskan Brewing has released seasonal brews ranging from smoked beers to winter warmers. Alaskan Blonde replaces the former summer seasonal offering, Kolsch, which has been added to the year-round lineup. Alaskan Blonde Ale was brewed to be lower in alcohol, at 5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), with a move towards smoothness and refreshment and away from bitterness and hoppy flavors.

“Our rotating releases allow us to experiment with new styles and to feature styles that work well with each season,” said Communications Manager Andy Kline. “Blonde is the perfect crisp, refreshing, and drinkable brew for long, warm spring and summer days,” he explained. “We imagine bringing it to a backyard barbecue or tossing it into your pack for a beach day.”

Blonde Ale’s label features a massive grizzly bear, one of Alaska’s most impressive predators. Alaskan grizzlies get their name from the “grizzled” look of their coats. During the summer, as many grizzlies roam beaches and tidelands in search of salmon and other high-protein prey, they can develop a lighter-colored blonde overcoat over their dark brown undercoat.

Blonde will be released at the beginning of May in the 22 states where Alaskan beer is distributed.

The Alaskan Brewing Company was established by Geoff and Marcy Larson in 1986. Beginning with Alaskan Amber, a beer based on a Gold Rush-era recipe, the brewery has always strived for creative brews, pioneering innovative brewing processes, and a commitment to the Alaskan way of life.