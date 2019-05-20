Against the Grain Launches ‘A Beer’ Lager

LOUISVILLE, Ky .— What’s more American than summer, beer and hot dogs? A Beer. Crack one open and let us tell you about this new Super American Premium Lager from one of Louisville’s leading breweries, Against the Grain. A Beer is crisp, dry and refreshing lager with gentle citrus aromatics and at 4.5% ABV, it’s an easy summer sipper. A Beer is available now at restaurants, brew pubs, bars and liquor stores in many Kentucky cities including Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and more. For more information, visit atgbrewery.com.

“This is a beer for the people, by the people, to enjoy with the people you want to hang out with,” said co-founder Sam Cruz. “We wanted to brew a beer for everyone to enjoy and to show big beer what an American lager can be — what it should be.” Against the Grain continues to grow even as craft beer sales slow nationally. A Beer is a response to consumer demands. “If we want to succeed, we have to adapt,” Cruz said, “but we can’t not be who we are.”

Brewed with four kinds of malts – Pilsner, Caramel Pilsner and Munich, A Beer also features six hop varieties including Calypso, Hallertau Blanc, Mandarina Bavaria and Centennial. A Beer will retail in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $10.

Known for their irreverent humor and bold packaging, A Beer cans feature one of Against the Grain’s signature cartoon personas — a stylized American version of their Session character, with artwork by Robby Davis. Against the Grain groups beers into six categories: Session, Hop, Whim, Malt, Dark, and Smoke. Session represents light-bodied, delicious, balanced, easy-drinking brews.

About Against the Grain

Since the beginning, Against the Grain has thrown caution to the wind and made beer without convention. For Against the Grain founders, Sam J Cruz, Jerry Gnagy, Andrew Ott, and Adam Watson, beer has been about having fun and sharing it with the world. From day one, they have been committed to doing the extraordinary. The impossible even by making an array of beers that wowed the great drinkers of Louisville and the world alike in a time when grayscale beer flavor was popular belief. So in 2011, they opened Louisville’s first brewer owned-and-operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse in downtown Louisville, Ky. With a brewery in tow, they set out to change the belief that craft beers were for the few. No more stuffy beer nerds, sniffing and sipping. And no more obscure beer bars to taste aged imported ales! Great beer is for everyone, especially right here in Louisville. They committed to making a variety of world-class beer with varying styles and flavors, all packaged up with clever names to elicit the smiles and fun that should accompany a great beer. They pride themselves in that it was made right here in Louisville, KY! So it comes as no surprise, they have realized their dream and Against The Grain has become a staple in downtown Louisville at Slugger Field, as well as the shelves of your local store adorned with their hilariously decorated cans.