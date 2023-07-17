ABC’s Expanding! New Location Alert!

HARRISBURG, Penn.— With a quality scratch menu and refreshing craft beverages, Appalachian Brewing Company’s newest location promises to be a welcome addition to Carlisle’s vibrant food scene. This expansion broadens ABC’s already impressive portfolio of breweries and brewpubs by partnering with the Carlisle Barracks, one of the nation’s oldest military instillations and Home of the US Army War College.

Appalachian Brewing Company at 1757 will operate in the former 1757 Bar & Grille, the Clubhouse nestled on the 18th hole of the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course. This exclusive destination welcomes both military members and the public with easy access to the course and clubhouse, which are located entirely outside the Carlisle Barracks gates. The new location offers exceptional views amidst groomed fairways and meticulously maintained greens, which can be enjoyed by indoor or outdoor dining. Golfers can elevate their day with a refreshing beverage and delicious meal from Appalachian Brewing Company. While the menu, craft soda, beer and spirits selection will uphold the quality found at other ABC locations, the offerings will be thoughtfully curated to suit the unique setting. A variety of craft sodas and lighter fare food options will be available with weekly specials.

“We are elated to be expanding into Carlisle area!” Says Nathan Voss, Director of Restaurant Operations. “Appalachian Brewing Company at 1757 Grille gives us the opportunity to provide our quality offerings to the Carlisle community, with hand crafted brews and exceptional food.”

About Appalachian Brewing Co.

Founded in 1997, Appalachian Brewing Company is headquartered in the capital city of Harrisburg, PA. The company operates two manufacturing plants and five brewpub locations throughout PA and is an SQF Certified producer of craft products. Each location offers fresh innovative cuisine to match Appalachian Brewing Company’s tremendous handcrafted beer, soda and spirits which are distributed throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For More Information:

https://abcbrew.com/