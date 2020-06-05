A-B’s Four Peaks Brewing Co. Partners with The Joy Bus to Produce a Beer Benefiting Cancer Patients

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Brewing Co. and The Joy Bus have teamed up on a new beer that helps fund food and friendship for those fighting cancer. The beer, called The Joy Bus RAD IPA, was released this month. A percentage of every bottle, six-pack, and keg sold will be donated directly to The Joy Bus to help fund their mission of delivering nutrition and companionship to homebound cancer patients.

Some backstory on The Joy Bus: When restaurateur Jennifer Caraway’s friend Joy Seitz Butz was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011, Caraway comforted her the best way she knew how—with amazing food. Seeing the impact quality meals and camaraderie had on her friend inspired Caraway to create The Joy Bus, a program that employs compassionate volunteers to deliver healthy, chef-inspired meals to homebound cancer patients. To help fund the program, Caraway opened The Joy Bus Diner in 2016. The program has since delivered thousands of meals to people battling cancer throughout the Valley.

“Jennifer is a rad person with a huge heart and great taste in beer,” says Four Peaks founder Jim Scussel. “When we met earlier this year and heard about The Joy Bus and its mission, we knew we had to help out any way we could. We’re extremely proud to join Jennifer in helping make our hometown a tastier, happier place, one meal—and beer—at a time.”

Following Caraway’s instructions to brew a “rad” West Coast-style IPA, Four Peaks brewers procured fruit-forward Rakau, Azacca, and Dr. Rudi hops—R, A, and D—to flavor the beer. The end product—a 6% ABV with smooth bitterness and pleasantly fruity hop character—is available throughout Arizona at independent grocery and liquor stores now. Beer-lovers can find the closest store near them that carries it using the Four Peaks Beer Finder at fourpeaks.com/finder.

To celebrate the release of the beer statewide, Four Peaks will host a small launch party at its 8th Street brewpub at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Caraway and representatives from Four Peaks will be in attendance to talk about the beer and partnership. To enable Four Peaks fans to celebrate the launch from home, the party will be broadcast live on the Four Peaks Facebook and Instagram pages starting at 6 p.m. Fans can view the broadcast at facebook.com/fourpeaksbrew and instagram.com/fourpeaksbrew.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.

About The Joy Bus

The Joy Bus is a Not for Profit organization whose sole purpose is to relieve the daily struggles of homebound cancer patients with a fresh Chef Inspired meal and a friendly face. Our vision is to elevate the livelihood of our patrons with the joy of culinary sustenance. Founded in 2011 and named in honor of our dear friend Joy who struggled with the painstaking side-effects of cancer, ultimately losing her life to this horrific disease. Joy suffered from cancer in the 4 “L” s (in Joy’s words) “Lungs, Liver, Lymphoids and Loveries”. Her drive and determination are inspirational to all those who fight her same battle and if a hot meal and a little compassion can brighten her day then it’s the least we can all do as humans and as a part of a community. Millions of cancer patients are left to fend for themselves during this turning point in their lives. The Joy Bus will relieve the burden put on families during this time by providing healthy meals specified to meet our patron’s needs. The Joy Bus delivers not only quality meals to your doorstep but compassion and a smiling face. The Joy Bus Inc. is an Arizona based nonprofit corporation that has been granted tax-exempt public charity status under Section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. 46-3188719