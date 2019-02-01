4th Tap Brewing Rereleases Long Walk Grapefruit IPA

AUSTIN, Texas — 4th Tap Brewing is canning and re-releasing their Long Walk Grapefruit IPA. Long Walk Grapefruit IPA, previously a year-round offering and one of the best-selling fruited IPAs in Austin, is a classically hopped (Cascade and Columbus) IPA infused with real grapefruit.

“There is something missing when you use an extract, so we insist on using real grapefruit to get that beautiful flavor,” said Chris Hamje, head-brewer and co-owner of 4th Tap Brewing. The 12 oz. cans also feature new work from artist Rory Blank, whose art has been featured on many of the new releases from 4th Tap throughout 2018.

“We’ve loved working with Rory. I’ve already seen some of the new pieces for upcoming cans in 2019 and I’m really digging where he’s headed,” said John Stecker, CEO and co-founder.

This limited release of Long Walk shipped out fresh on Jan. 31 to the Austin market, and will reach San Antonio and Houston by the next week. A release party was held at Hi Hat Public House on East 6th street in Austin, Texas at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31st with brewery staff and owners in attendance.

About 4th Tap Brewing

4th Tap Brewing Cooperative has been in operation for just over three years in north/central Austin, located in what is sometimes referred to as Brewer’s Row or the Austin Brewery District.