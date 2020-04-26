4th Annual Rapids & Grass Beer Festival Cancelled

BUENA VISTA, CO — The organizers of Rapids & Grass, Colorado’s quintessential craft beer, music, and river festival slated to return to the Arkansas Valley July 4th weekend, announced today that the beloved event is canceled to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This would-be fourth annual festival would feature beer from 50 breweries, local bands, and world-class white water rafting on the Arkansas River. After much thought and careful consideration, festival organizers The Jailhouse, Rapidgrass, and South Main/ Surf Hotel decided to cancel this year’s Rapids & Grass Beer Festival as a preventative measure to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of us are struggling with the continued uncertainty of what the next few months look like in Colorado, but I don’t know any community stronger than the brewing industry,” said Jailhouse founder Sarah Stewart in an email to the participating breweries last week. “We will get through this and we’ll all drink beers together by the river again! Until that time comes, stay safe, healthy and strong.”

Stewart and all of the Rapids & Grass crew extend their deepest gratitude to the breweries, bands, vendors and sponsors of the 2020 festival, and look forward to collaborating on the 2021 event.

Learn more about previous years of the Rapids & Grass festival at rgfest.com.

ABOUT RAPIDS & GRASS BEER FESTIVAL

Rapids and Grass is a craft beer, music, and river festival conceptualized by Jailhouse owners Sarah and Shane Stewart, Mark Morris of Rapidgrass, and Jed Selby of South Main/Surf Hotel. The festival brings craft beer from the intermountain west and world-class bluegrass music to Buena Vista where its founders are proud to call home. This legendary weekend wraps up with The Freedom Float, a 7-mile raft trip through Class 3 whitewater. Stay in the loop at rgfest.com.

