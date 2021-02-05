42 North Unveils Hopography #006, Black NEIPA

East Aurora, NY– 42 North Brewing Company’s Hopography Series of experimental IPA’s has been a place for experimentation and pushing the boundaries. The latest creation, Hopography #006, is an innovative twist on New England IPAs, a Black NEIPA.

Hopography #006 combines the favorite flavors and aromas of a stout or porter coupled with the light pine, tropic, and citrus fruit of a New England IPA. Todd Eberwine, 42 North’s assistant brewer, led the recipe design for this beer. Todd states,

“This was a fun beer to make and it’s absolutely a fun beer to drink. The fruit flavors contrast with the dark color to play mind games with you.” Todd adds, “The creation of this beer was definitely a team effort. While I’ve been working on the recipe for nearly a year, the brew team came together to create a one-of-a-kind beer.”

Matt Matuszewski, 42 North’s head brewer, added, “We wanted to shake things up a bit with the hazy IPA category. It’s the ideal IPA to complement the winters of Western New York.”

At 6.8% a.b.v., the ?Hopography #006 f?eatures midnight wheat for the color and azacca, cascade, and chinook hops for fruit character and low bitterness.

The Hopography #006 is available in 16 ounce cans (4-pack) at the 42 North taproom and beer retailers throughout Western New York. Hopography #006 can also be purchased and shipped in New York State via 42 North’s online store at www.theoutpost42n.com.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.

