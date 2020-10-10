42 North Celebrates 5th Anniversary with a Month of Beer Releases

AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a full-month of special beer releases and taproom events. Under the theme “Five With Friends”, 42 North has created a series of events that can be experienced both in-person and virtually.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been five years. We are grateful for the support of the Buffalo craft community, as well as the loyal support from our hometown of East Aurora. We could not have come this far without a little help from our friends,” said 42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the brewery will be releasing a series of barrel aged and sour beers during the month. The first release will be a bourbon barrel-aged ?Ben Nevis Scotch Ale ?from 42 North’s Barrel House, 42 Below. On October 17th, there will be two sour beers released: ?“There Goes Five Years”? is a blackberry and blueberry gose and ?“Fit the Fifth”?, a peach and passion fruit sour IPA. Finally, on October 24th, 42 North will release a series of barrel-aged Baltic Porters that have been aged in rum and wine barrels.

On Saturday, October 17th, 42 North’s friends from the Leroy Townes Band will perform. Due to capacity limitations, this show will also be livestreamed on 42 North’s Facebook page for fans and customers that can not attend the event in the taproom.

All special release beers are also available for sales in New York State residents at the brewery’s on-line store at ?https://theoutpost42n.com/?. 42 North encourages you to grab some beer and tune-in to the Leroy Townes show on October 17th.

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with a focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit ?www.42northbrewing.com?.

