42 North Brewing Company Unveils Redesigned Packaging

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — As 42 North Brewing Company approaches its fourth anniversary, the brewery has unveiled a re-design for its packaging. This new packaging will apply to all core brands and seasonal offerings.

“In a crowded craft beer marketplace, it is not only important to continue to innovate with the beers we produce, but also the brand and our presence on-shelf,” stated 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. “With this new packaging, we kept many of the core elements of our brand but evolved it to a more contemporary and cleaner look,” he added.

The new packaging maintains geography and the use of maps as a key element, but now features a map legend on the front of the cans. This map legend includes the beer name and style, brewery coordinates, and the beer profile. “The goal with the new packaging is to provide consistency among our sku’s so consumers can easily identify a 42 North beer on-shelf. It’s also important to maintain the map imagery to connect us to our home, our place, on the 42nd parallel,” Cimperman states.

The new packaging will be applied to all 42 North core sku’s, which include the flagship Borderland IPA, Asylum Porter, Day Trekker IPA, Illumination Pilsner, and Dragonship DIIPA, as well as its season offerings of Oatmeal Cookie and Westphalia Kölsch. The brewery’s Pre-emption Line of New England IPA’s, which debuted last year, will continue with the distinctive two-tone map treatment that delineates New York State’s legendary Pre-Emption Line.

42 North recently completed an expansion that includes a full-time canning line. This line is scheduled to be fully operational in late October. 42 North is on target to brew 3,000 barrels in 2019 and, with the expansion, increase to 4,500 barrels in 2020.

The new packaging was designed by Buffalo, NY graphic artist, Ken Trabert. Cimperman and Trabert collaborated on the original launch of the 42 North brand in 2015.

42 North is currently distributed throughout Western, NY by Try-It Distributing and in New York City by Union Distributing. 42 North packaged products are available at Consumer’s Beverage, Tops Markets, Wegman’s, and bottle shops throughout Erie, Niagara, and Cattaraugus Counties. More information on 42 North can be found at https://www.42northbrewing.com.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community. For more information on 42 North Brewing Company, visit www.42northbrewing.com.