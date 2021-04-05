21st Amendment Brewery Adds Distribution in Hawaii

San Francisco, Calif. — 21st Amendment Brewery announced today its portfolio of premium craft beers will now be available in Hawaii through a new distributor: Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The second-largest wine and spirits distributor in the nation, RNDC will begin distributing the iconic San Francisco brewery’s beers and hard seltzers to retail stores, restaurants, and bars on April 1, 2021. 21st Amendment Brewery is the 34th biggest craft brewery in America currently available in 33 states plus Washington DC. RNDC will enhance the regional retail presence and draft availability on several islands including Hawai’i, Maui, O’ahu, Kaua’i, Moloka’i, Lana’i, Ni’ihau, and many others.

The islands of Hawaii stretch along some 1,500 miles of idyllic and rugged coastlines with some of the world’s most exquisite beaches. 21st Amendment Brewery is thrilled to bring its beers to the eight major islands with their sweet island air and Hawaiian’s penchant for culture, cuisine, and handcrafted beverages. Epic coral reefs, incredible surf, Haleakala National Park, fresh seafood, beach life, and the island’s rich history make 21st Amendment’s Hell or High Watermelon Wheat or their newly launched SOMA Hard Seltzers a sublime companion for the perfect beach day.

“Over the years, Hawaii has been a second home to me,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery. “My family would travel there on vacations from Southern California where the great Pacific Ocean was part of our backyard. I am vying to join our sales and marketing team and requesting relocation to represent the 21st Amendment there permanently. See you soon. Poke and beer. Mahalo!”

“This is a natural progression for us to expand our distribution to Hawaii. Our beers are built for Pacific Coast enjoyment and the thought of a refreshing Hell or High Watermelon Wheat on the beach in Hawaii sounds like paradise,” adds Nico Freccia, Co-Founder/COO of 21st Amendment Brewery.

“RNDC is excited to partner with 21st Amendment Brewery in Hawaii and we look forward to their growth and success in our market,” comments Republic National Distributing Company.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area and masterminds of beloved fruit beers, 21st Amendment welcomes 2021 with limitless innovation and discovery for its community of rabid beer fans. 21st Amendment goes big for its Anniversary year with an array of new releases: SOMA Hard Seltzer (March 2021); Moon Boots IPA in partnership with the Pink Boots Society (April 2021); Brew Free! Or Die Tropical IPA (June 2021); Tasty Double Hazy (June 2021); 21st Amendment Anniversary IPA (July 2021); 21st Amendment Hoppy Pilsner (September 2021); and new seasonal flavors of Mango and Pomegranate in the Hell or High line.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stAmendment

About Republic National Distributing Company

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is an organization built on the strong foundations of three family-owned companies — each with a rich history that would one day be shared. For Block Distributing Company, N. Goldring Corporation, and National Distributing Company — people and relationships mattered most. Shared values would eventually serve as a common thread, bringing each company from its humble beginnings to what they have collectively become today — an industry leader and the nation’s second largest wine and spirits distributor.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty-one years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their highly-anticipated limited-edition releases. Sold in 33 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.